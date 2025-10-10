Missing girl found dead in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi

Shillong, Oct 10 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was found dead in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, hours after she went missing near her house, police said on Friday.

The girl went missing around 10.30 am after returning home from school on Thursday, and her body was recovered at 7.20 pm, they said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday at Nongpoh Civil Hospital.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of rape and murder,” SP Vivekandand Singh told PTI.

“There is a suspect who has been absconding, and efforts are underway to nab him at the earliest," Singh said.

Evidence has been collected from the spot and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI JOP RBT