Missing girl's body found in empty plot in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A three-year-old missing girl was found dead in an empty plot in Chiluatal area here on Monday, police said..

Advertisment

The minor went missing in the early hours of Saturday from her house in Parmeshwarpur Navapar village, they said, adding her body was found at an empty plot located 300 metres away from her home.

According to police, the area where the girl's body was found had a 7-foot-high boundary wall and it would have been impossible for a child to jump the wall to enter the plot.

It is suspected that the girl was murdered and her body dumped in the empty plot, they said.

Advertisment

SSP Gaurav Grover, along with a police team, dog squad and a forensic team reached the crime scene to investigate the matter. They took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem.

Police said there were no signs of any injuries on the girl's body and it is suspected that she might have been strangled to death. The motive behind the murder is yet to be determined.

On Saturday night, the minor slept outside the house with her mother Manita. When the woman woke up around 4 am, she discovered that her daughter was missing, police said.

Advertisment

The family filed a missing complaint the same day, however, when the minor’s maternal uncle Gyanendra and his wife Nisha went to look for the girl on Monday morning, they found her body in the empty plot and informed the police, they said.

About five years ago, Manita got married to Mangaru, a Chiluatal area resident, and they had a daughter. However, disputes began to arise between the couple and Manita shifted back to her parents' home.

SP (North) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said a comprehensive investigation is being conducted into every aspect of the girl's disappearance and murder.

According to the police, the uncle who found the body had a dispute with his parents and had been living separately after being ousted by his father. The police are also investigating this aspect as well, he added. PTI COR SAB NB