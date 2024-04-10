Missing girl’s body found stuffed in plastic bag in UP’s Rampur

Rampur (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) The mutilated body of a 3-year-old missing girl was found on Wednesday, stuffed inside a polythene bag at a vacant plot in Bilaspur here, police said.

The victim, Anaija, allegedly went missing on April 7 after she went to buy candies from a shop in her village, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

The family searched for the toddler but could not find her. Danish, the victim’s father, filed a missing report last week at the Bilaspur police station, the SP said.

The police received a call on Wednesday for the body of a girl found in a vacant plot located near the victim’s home. The team immediately rushed to the spot and found the girl’s body stuffed in a plastic bag, dumped over a pile of garbage, he said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) against unidentified people and further investigation is underway, he added.