Missing girl's mutilated body found in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) The body of a 10-year-old girl, who went missing last week, was found in a mutilated condition in a sugarcane field in Shekhpur Garhwa village here, said police on Tuesday.

The 10-year-old daughter of a man named Lalit, a resident of Shekhpur Garhwa village, had gone to a shop from her house to buy some items on the evening of December 6, they said.

When she did not return, police said, the family members searched for their daughter but could not find her.

The girl's father lodged a police complaint the next day, they said.

The locals found a dead body in the sugarcane field on Monday and informed the police about it. The body was during investigation identified as that of Lalit's daughter, police said.

Bhaskar Kumar, the circle officer of Syana, said that information was received on Monday from Shekhpur Garhwa village under the Khanpur police station area that an unidentified body was lying in a sugarcane field possibly that of a girl.

The police inspected the spot and found that the body was old and hence dilapidated, he added.

The circle officer further said that the body was sent for post-mortem examination and it was subsequently identified as that of a 10-year-old girl, who went missing on December 6.

The girl's family members have prima facie expressed suspicion of murder against the person in whose field the body was recovered.

The matter is being investigated, police said. PTI COR NAV AS AS