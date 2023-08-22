Missing Kudumbashree worker found murdered, buried in a pit; five arrested

Malappuram (Ker), Aug 22 (PTI) A woman Kudumbashree worker, who had gone missing last week, was found allegedly murdered and buried in a ditch in the compound of a former colleague's house in Tuvvur in this district, police said on Tuesday.

Vishnu (26), a former temporary staff of the local panchayat here, and four others, including his father and two younger brothers, were arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The prime accused knew the victim for some time as she was working in the panchayat's Krishi Bhavan.

As per the statement of the accused, the decomposed body, found buried in the compound of his house, was that of Sujitha (35) who had gone missing since August 11.

A police officer said her mobile got switched off near the panchayat office, located adjacent to Vishnu's house, and the subsequent probe led to his arrest.

The body was found in the waste dumping pit during a search carried out by the police team last night, he said.

"As per the accused's statement, it was the body of the missing woman. It was in a decomposed state. A scientific examination under the aegis of an expert team comprising forensic surgeon, dog squad and finger print officials is progressing at the site now," he told PTI.

The officer said the woman was suspected to have killed over some financial dealings between the duo.

According to Vishnu, he had allegedly strangled her to death and later hung her from the ceiling before burying her body in the pit with the help of his close relatives and their common friend, he said.

The accused have confessed to the crime, but only a detailed scientific examination can ascertain that the body was that of the missing woman, he further said.

Besides Vishnu, his father, two brothers and his friend were also arrested for supporting him in either carrying out or covering up the gruesome crime, he said.

"Among the accused, the father was suspected to have had clear knowledge about the crime his son had committed," the officer said, adding the police could reach the accused with the help of scientific evidence including mobile call details.

Kudumbashree is a 46 lakh-strong all-woman network under the state government. PTI LGK SS