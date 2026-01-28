Missing labourer's body found in pond in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) The body of a labourer, who had been missing for the past 16 days, was found in a pond near the Gaighat-Atradria crossing in Rewati area of Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they received information on Tuesday evening about a body floating in a pond along the road.

Station House Officer Rajesh Bahadur Singh said a police team rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Shivshankar Nat (40), a resident of Kushhar village.

"The body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination," Singh said.

He said Shivshankar had left his home on January 11 to work as a daily wager but did not return in the evening. After searching for him for two days without success, his family lodged a missing person's report at Sahatwar police station on January 13.

It was not clear whether the body bore injury marks or it was a case of drowning.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI COR KIS DV DV