Missing man found dead in drain in Delhi

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old man who went missing on May 5 was recovered from a drain in outer Delhi's Bakkarwala area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Rahul, was a local resident. His family had lodged a missing person's report at Ranhola Police Station on May 7 after he did not return home, they said.

A senior police officer said that on the morning of May 9, police received a call about a foul smell coming from a drain near a temple. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

"Rahul's mouth was found gagged with a piece of cloth. A broken silver chain and a belt were also recovered near the body," the officer said, adding that the body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for postmortem.

"Prima facie, it appears that Rahul was murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped in the drain," the officer added.

The police said they have arrested one person in connection with the case the identity of the suspect has not yet been revealed.

Further probe is underway.