Missing man found dead in pond in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 29 (PTI) The body of a man who went missing four days ago was found in a pond in Gurugram’s Bhondsi village on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep (38), a native of the same village, who used to work in Australia until some time ago after losing his job, they added.

Sandeep was looking for a new job here. On April 25, Sandeep left his house but did not return. The family filed a missing person report in Bhondsi police station. During investigation, CCTV footage revealed that Sandeep had gone towards the pond in the village, they added.

After this, the rescue teams from Sector 29 and Sohna fire departments started searching the pond today. After four hours of efforts, they recovered Sandeep's body. No suicide note was recovered from the deceased, a senior fire official said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary and a probe is on in the matter, the police said.

"We sent the body to the mortuary and are waiting for the statement of the family of the deceased. Further action will be taken as per the complaint", said inspector Chanderbhan, SHO of Bhondsi police station. PTI COR NB NB