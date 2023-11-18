Missing man found dead inside pit in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) The body of a missing man was found in a pit in a forest area in Kuti Colony here on Saturday, police said.

Satyendra (30) had gone to take his money from somebody at 4 pm on Friday but did not return home. His body was found following information provided by some passers-by the next day, ACP (Shalimar Garden) Surya Bali Maurya said.

It seems like a matter of monetary dispute. An FIR has been lodged against unknown assailants on the complaint of the victim’s father, the ACP said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited, he added. PTI COR SAB NB NB