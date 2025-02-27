Missing man found dead near Palghar collector office

Palghar, Feb 27 (PTI) The body of a 37-year-old man who had gone missing five days ago has been found near the Palghar district collector office, police said on Thursday.

Narayan Rahane, a resident of Vikramgad taluka of the district, was found dead under a tree on Wednesday afternoon, said inspector Anant Parad of Palghar police station.

He had come to Palghar on February 22 to attend a program of guardian minster Ganesh Naik, but did not return, and his family subsequently registered a missing person complaint.

Further probe was underway, the official said. PTI COR KRK