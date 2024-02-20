Missing man found in drain in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A man who had gone missing a day before was found dead on Tuesday in Mangolpuri area of outer Delhi, police said.

The body was found in a drain behind a sweets shop, they said.

Police had on Monday received a complaint about the disappearance of a man named Pawan and launched an investigation.

"We received a call on Tuesday regarding the body of a man in a drain. A team was immediately rushed to the spot," a senior police officer said, adding, the man was identified as Pawan "We are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused," the officer said.

An FIR under sections 302 (murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) has been filed into the matter, police said. PTI COR BM BM VN VN