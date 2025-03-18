Missing Manipur youth's mother appeals for son's safety

Imphal, Mar 18 (PTI) The mother of a Manipur youth who went missing two days ago made a fervent appeal to the authorities on Tuesday to ensure the safety of her son.

She also took part in a demonstration in the state capital Imphal demanding that security forces immediately rescue the 20-year-old Meitei man who was allegedly kidnapped a day before.

Holding the demonstration at Keisampat locality, the protestors also demanded that the lives of innocent civilians be saved.

Luwangthem Mukesh has gone missing after he left home in a car on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle was last seen in Bishnupur district near Chinikon, close to the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district. His last mobile tower location showed that he had been in Jouzangtek area in Noney district, where also the Kukis are in the majority.

The youth’s mother Luwangthem Ongbi Omila Devi appealed that his son be saved.

"No parents can bear the agony of losing children. I beg for the life of my son," she said, breaking down while talking to reporters.

Another protester Ranita Chanu claimed that more than 30 Meitei youths have gone missing in a similar way since ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023.

“There is no official report about their whereabouts. Security forces are investigating but we don’t know whether they are alive or not. Is this the way of life in a democratic country? “ Chanu said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Youth Wing of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) also submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate action to rescue Mukesh.

Over 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTI COR NN