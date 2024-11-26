Missing man's body found hanging from tree in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 26 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old man, missing from home for two days, was found hanging from a tree in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, police said.

The body was found on a tree on the road leading to Parsik Hill, and the police were alerted, an official said.

The deceased, Aadesh Yogesh Ambire, went missing from his home in Daravegaon two days ago.

He was last seen on the road leading to Parsik Hills around 1.30 am on Monday, he said.

A missing person's complaint was lodged with the CBD police on Monday, the official said, adding that the man's body was sent for post-mortem and further probe is on. PTI COR ARU