Missing mentally challenged woman found dead in Karnataka

Mandya (KTK), Jan 14 (PTI) A mentally challenged 31-year-old woman missing for the past four days was found dead in Nagamangala taluk here on Sunday morning, police said.
According to police, the woman's naked body was found in a secluded place in the woods away from the Harsha Grand Hotel on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. The body was sent to the morgue for post-mortem.
Police have started an investigation into the case, suspecting it to be a case of rape and murder.
Family members had been searching for the woman when they got the information. PTI GMS ROH