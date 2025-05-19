Missing mentally-ill woman reunited with family using Google search

Palghar, May 19 (PTI) A mentally-ill woman who went missing from Maharashtra's Thane district five months ago was reunited with her family by an organisation with the help of Google search.

Fuldevi Sant Lal (50), a native of Uttar Pradesh, went missing from her relative's house in Shahapur in December 2024 and was found by the police in a state of destitution in the Nallasopara area of Palghar district.

The woman was admitted to Samarth Ashram, run by Jeevan Anand Sanstha, an NGO working to rehabilitate underprivileged persons, where volunteers and staffers used Google search to find her village and track down her relatives, a release stated.

Despite establishing contact, the family could not come to the ashram to take the woman. However, after five months, the woman's relatives arrived on Sunday to take her home. PTI COR ARU