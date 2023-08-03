Missing minor from Arunachal found in Manipur

Itanagar, Aug 3 (PTI) A minor boy, who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, was recovered from Churachandpur in Manipur, police said on Thursday.

The 16-year-old, a resident of 2 Mile area in Pasighat, the district headquarters, who went missing on July 29 from his home allegedly because of family issues, was found on August 1, following an intensive search and inter-state coordination between police and security forces, East Siang SP Sumit Kumar Jha said.

A missing report was filed at Pasighat police station on Monday, based on which the district police swung into action.

The SP said the case took a significant turn when Churachandpur SP Karthik Malladi contacted him regarding recovery of a juvenile by Churachandpur police.

"He was found roaming around in Moirang by village defence force (VDF) personnel Md Hussain. He escorted the boy to the nearest security post at Kangvai, manned by 9 Assam Rifles," the SP said quoting his Churachandpur counterpart.

Based on inputs, a team was constituted consisting of sub-inspector AK Mehta and head constable Onuk Pertin along with the boy’s guardian to recover the minor from Churachandpur.

"We are immensely grateful for the efforts of all those who were involved in this operation,” the SP said.

The boy, who has now been handed over to his family, reached Churachandpur via Dimapur and Imphal. PTI UPL UPL MNB