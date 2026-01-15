Missing minors cases dipped in Delhi in 2024, adult cases rose: Data

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The number of minors reported missing in Delhi declined in 2024 compared to the previous year, as cases of adults going missing showed a spike, according to the Delhi Statistical Hand Book 2025, which was made public on January 8.

According to the data, a total of 5,846 people below 18 years were reported missing in 2024, down from 6,284 minors in 2023, indicating a drop of around 7 per cent.

In contrast, the number of adults above 18 years of age reported missing rose to 19,047 in 2024, up from 18,197 cases recorded in 2023.

A gender-wise and age-wise breakup of the data reveals that in 2023, among minors below 18 years, 1,917 boys and 4,367 girls were reported missing. Of these, 4,614 minors were traced during the year, including 1,482 boys and 3,132 girls, police records show, according to the data.

In 2024, missing cases among minors dropped across both genders, with 1,647 boys and 4,199 girls reported missing, taking the total to 5,846.

However, the data on adults shows that in 2023, a total of 18,197 adults were reported missing, including 8,285 men and 9,912 women. Of them, 10,210 persons -- 4,749 men and 5,461 women -- were traced.

The situation worsened in 2024, with missing adult cases climbing to 19,047, including 8,494 men and 10,553 women. During the year, police traced 10,764 adults, comprising 4,960 men and 5,804 women.

Senior police officers attributed the decline in missing children cases to increased awareness, quicker registration of FIRs, better coordination with NGOs and child protection units, and extensive use of technology, including data sharing through national portals.

Police said that efforts were being intensified to improve tracing mechanisms for adults.