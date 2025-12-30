Missing saroops: SGPC took strict action based on probe report, no one spared, says president

Amritsar, Dec 30 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had taken strict action in connection with the disappearance of 328 saroops (sacred copies) of Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib in 2020, its president Harjinder Singh Dhami said on Tuesday.

He said that no one -- from junior to senior employees -- mentioned in the investigation report was spared.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Dhami reiterated allegations that the Punjab government was challenging the authority of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, by registering an FIR against some SGPC employees.

Pointing out that the state government had, at an earlier instance, told Punjab High Court that SGPC was a competent institution authorised to act in its administrative matters, Dhami said that the recent FIR registration, even when there was no direction from the court, showed political intent. Terming it a "political move" by the Bhagwant Mann-led government, Dhami said the government was interfering in the internal affairs of Sikhs while acknowledging SGPC's authority on record.

He said the earlier governments had maintained that under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, the SGPC was competent to decide its own administrative matters.

Dhami further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party, after coming to power by cashing in on issues related to sacrilege, was now indulging in politics while remaining silent on the parole and furlough granted to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The disappearance of 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib from SGPC's publication house in Amritsar came to light in June 2020, leading to a major controversy at that time.

On December 7, 2025, the Amritsar Police registered an FIR against 16 persons, including a former SGPC chief secretary, in connection with the missing saroops.

While the Mann government said this was to ensure that no desecration would take place, the Singh Sahiban, or heads of the five Sikh temporal seats, after holding a key meeting on December 28, asked the AAP government to stop meddling in the internal matter of Sikhs or face action in accordance with Panthic traditions.

Mann on Monday accused the SGPC of failing to find the missing saroops and maintained that the FIR was registered after several Sikh bodies raised a demand for it. PTI JMS VSD RUK RUK