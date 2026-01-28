Missing 'saroops': SIT visits SGPC office in Chandigarh but fails to get record

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) A Punjab Police's special investigation team (SIT), which is probing the case of missing 'saroops' (sacred copies) of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, on Thursday did not get the SGPC records which it was seeking in connection with the matter.

The SIT team visited the sub-office of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee here to seek records, but it was told that they would be provided on Thursday.

"Even today, we did not get the record. We have been told that they (SGPC) will provide records tomorrow," said the SIT member Gurbans Singh Bains, adding that they were not given any reason for not being provided the records.

Bains said the SIT would again go to the office tomorrow to seek the record and added that a list of records sought by the SGPC had already been provided to them.

The SIT had earlier also visited the SGPC office to seek records.

The Amritsar police had registered a case in Amritsar on December 7, 2025, against 16 people, including a former SGPC official, in connection with the disappearance of 328 'saroops'.

The FIR was registered under sections including 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The matter regarding the disappearance of 'saroops' from the SGPC's publication house in Amritsar came to light in June 2020, leading to a major controversy at that time.