Missing six-year-old girl found dead in chawl in Thane district; murder case registered

Thane, Sep 16 (PTI) The body of a six-year-old girl, reported missing from her home, was found concealed in a plastic storage drum in a room of a chawl in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday recovered the girl's body from a chawl in the Dhapsipada area of the town, following which a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons, an official said.

The girl's parents, who are factory workers, reported her missing from their house in the locality on September 13 and lodged a complaint of kidnapping with the police, he said.

When a police team was searching for the missing child on Friday, they received information about a foul smell emanating from a house in the locality, the official said.

The child's body was found packed in a plastic drum in a closed room of a chawl in the locality, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem to JJ Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway to nab the accused, the official said. PTI COR ARU