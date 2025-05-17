'Missing' techie found in Ayodhya; staged disappearance to escape debt: Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A 42-year-old manager at a Gurgaon-based IT multinational company, who went missing under mysterious circumstances last week, has been found alive in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The man had allegedly staged his disappearance to escape mounting financial liabilities, they said.

His car was found abandoned and unlocked near a drain in southwest Delhi's Kakrola area, triggering fears that he may have jumped into the water body, officials said.

A PCR call had informed the police about the vehicle, following which a search and rescue operation was launched, involving the fire department and other emergency teams.

Investigation revealed that the man had formatted his mobile phone a day before going missing, which raised suspicion. Eventually, his location was traced to a dharmshala in Ayodhya, where he was found living in hiding, the officer said.

During questioning, he told police that he was under heavy debt and faked his disappearance to escape the financial burden, the officer added.

Further proceedings in the matter are underway.