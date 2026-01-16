Missing teen found dead in Kerala’s Malappuram, murder suspected

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing was found dead at an isolated location here on Friday, and police suspect it to be a murder.

Police have taken a minor boy, who was reportedly close to the girl, into custody for questioning.

According to police, the girl went missing from the Karuvarakundu area on Thursday after leaving her house for school in the morning.

In the evening, when her mother contacted her by phone, the girl answered and said she would return home soon. However, later her phone was switched off, the police added.

Following a complaint from the mother, Karuvarakundu police registered a missing persons case and launched an investigation.

The probe revealed that the girl had gotten off the bus at a stop near her school at around 9.30 am on Thursday.

Further inquiries, based on statements from family members, led police to question the minor boy.

Police said that although the boy initially denied seeing the girl, he later revealed more details during questioning.

The girl’s body was found in an isolated forested area near a railway track in Thodiyapulam at around 10.30 am earlier in the day.

Police officials said that preliminary investigations indicate the boy had taken the victim to Thodiyapulam, around 20 km from Karuvarakundu, where she was allegedly murdered by strangulation.

Police also suspect that the girl may have been sexually assaulted before the murder, as her hands were found tied. However, this will be confirmed only after the postmortem examination, they added.

According to police, the girl's family had previously warned the boy after learning about their relationship. Both were students at the same school.

Police said the boy had not been attending classes for the past week.

The minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal procedures, police said, adding that the case is being handled with utmost confidentiality since both the girl and the accused are minors. PTI TBA VGN SSK