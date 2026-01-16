Missing teen found dead in Kerala's Thodiyapulam

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing was found dead at an isolated location here on Friday, police said.

Police suspect murder, as injuries were found on the body, and are questioning a minor boy who was reportedly close to the deceased.

According to police, the girl went missing from the Karuvarakundu area on Thursday after leaving her house for school in the morning.

Following a complaint from her mother, Karuvarakundu police registered a missing persons case and launched an investigation.

The investigation revealed that the girl had got off the bus at a stop near her school, police said.

Further inquiries, based on statements from family members, led police to question the minor boy, they added.

The girl’s body was found later in the afternoon in an isolated forested area near a railway track in Thodiyapulam.

Injuries on the body raised suspicion of murder, police said, adding that a detailed investigation has been initiated.

Police are examining the scene, and the body will be shifted for a post-mortem after the inquest is completed. PTI TBA SSK