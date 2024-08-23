Missing teen found dead in pit in MP's Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (MP), Aug 23 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy was found dead in a pit five days after he went missing in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, police said on Friday.

The body of Harsh Meena, a Class 12 student, was recovered from an 8-foot pit on a farm in Horiapipal village on Thursday, additional superintendent of police Ashutosh Mishra said.

Family members of the boy staged a sit-in protest at the district hospital where a post-mortem was conducted and demanded speedy action by the police.

Once the authorities assured them of a probe, the protesters stopped the agitation and the body was cremated.

According to police sources, Harsh left home to meet a girl from his class on August 18 and did not return. His parents then approached the police to report him missing.

While the post-mortem report is awaited, the police have initiated a probe, the official said.