Missing teen found in Udupi after 10 days

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth who had gone missing on February 25, was found in Udupi on Saturday following a 10-day long search operation, police said.

After Diganth, a resident of Amemmar in Farangipete, went missing, the incident had sparked protests with leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) visiting his family to offer support and demanding swift action from authorities.

Taking the case seriously, the state government and the police department had deployed a team of over 40 personnel to trace him.

According to the police, the search effort included 30 officers from the District Armed Reserve (DAR), railway police, fire and rescue services, forensic teams, a dog squad, and drone surveillance.

Police also conducted multiple combing operations in various locations.

With Diganth now located, police are in the process of bringing him back, and further investigations are underway, they said.

