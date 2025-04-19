Missing teen from Agra spotted at railway station in Mumbai; probe underway

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Mumbai police have launched a probe into the case of a 16-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Agra after she was spotted at a railway station in the city, an official said on Saturday.

The girl's father lodged a complaint with Agra police station in Uttar Pradesh last week, following which a case of kidnapping was registered, the official said.

He said the complainant alleged that his daughter had left the house on April 12.

According to the police, the teenager was spotted at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station. CCTV footage from the premises revealed that the girl arrived by train from Agra and left LTT with a boy.

The official said personnel from the UP police and local officials checked the cameras outside the railway station and found that the girl left the premises with a boy and entered again after some time.

He said a probe is underway to trace the minor. PTI ZA ARU