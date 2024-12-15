Missing teenager's body found in canal in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) The body of a 15-year-old boy, who had been missing for two days, was recovered from a canal in the Shikarpur area here on Sunday, police said.

Three people have been detained for questioning, police said.

Mayank was missing since December 13 and his body was found in the canal on Sunday, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rohit Mishra.

According to preliminary investigation, he was killed over his friendship with a girl, the sister of one of the accused, the officer said.

Forensic teams inspected the crime scene and the body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

According to Mayank's father, two persons came to their house around 7.30 pm on December 13 and took his son with them.

Around 10.30 pm, Mayank called his cousin brother and told him that four people had brought him near a canal and were threatening to kill him, the boy's father claimed.

He further alleged that the killing was orchestrated by the girl's family as they were opposed to her friendship with his son. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV