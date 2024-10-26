Missing toddler found dead in gutter

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) The body of an 18-month-old girl was found in the gutter in Shivaji Nagar area here on Saturday morning, police said.

The girl, a resident of Shivaji Nagar lane number 6, went missing while playing outside her house, an official said.

While her parents filed a police complaint, a passer-by spotted the body in the morning.

There were no injury marks on the body but police were awaiting the medical report to know the exact cause of death, the official added. PTI ZA KRK