Missing toddler found dead in pond in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A missing toddler's body was found in a pond in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agarwal said Gauri, the 18-month-old daughter of Sunil Gautam of Dabhka village, was playing outside her house around 5 pm on Tuesday when she suddenly went missing.

Despite extensive searches by the family members, the child could not be located, following which her father lodged a missing persons complaint with the police, he said.

Agarwal said a search operation continued through the night, and on Wednesday afternoon, the child's body was recovered from the dirty pond about 20 metres away from her house.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the toddler might have accidentally fallen into the pond while playing, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.