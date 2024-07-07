Missing toddler found dead in well

Thrissur (Kerala), Jul 7 (PTI) The body of a toddler was found in a well here, police said on Sunday.

One-and-a-half-year old Amaya, daughter of Suresh and Jisha, went missing Saturday night, they said.

"Later, her mother found the child inside the well of their house and informed the locals and the Fire force," police said.

Police further said it was an "unprotected well" which did not have a side wall to prevent people from falling into it.

It is suspected that the child accidently fell into the well after coming out of the house without anyone noticing, police said.

The child's parents and grandparents were home at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered. Further action will be taken only after the post-mortem report, police added.