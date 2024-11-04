Missing trekker found safe in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi, Nov 4 (PTI) A local trekker was on Monday rescued by the SDRF two days after he went missing after getting separated from his group while going towards Jhinda meadow here, officials said.

Sumit Panwar, a resident of Bhatwadi’s Sainj village, has been found and is safe, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Office said.

The trekkers -- all locals in their twenties -- had pitched their tents near Dharali on November 2 and left for Jhinda meadow about 7 km uphill from there.

Panwar got separated from his five-member group during the course of the journey, the officials said.

The other trekkers came down after not finding him and informed Harshil Police Station.

The officials said Panwar will stay with the rescuers at the base camp tonight and will be brought to Dharali road head by the SDRF on Tuesday morning.

The search and rescue team comprised eight SDRF personnel, six local villagers, a forest department employee, five porters and a policeman. PTI COR ALM NB