'Missing' Vandalur zoo lion Sheryaar returns safely to night shelter

Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) Sheryaar, a five-year-old lion that kept Vandalur zoo officials on tenterhooks after going "missing" on October 3, returned to the night shelter on Monday, authorities said.

The lion, obtained under an exchange programme from the Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, in 2023, was released into the Lion Safari on October 3 but did not return to the night shelter in the evening, "as expected," the Arignar Anna Zoological Park—popularly known as Vandalur zoo—said.

The next day, search teams located the lion inside the safari area, which has over 90 per cent vegetation cover.

"The zoo management immediately initiated precautionary measures to ensure the animal’s safety. Five dedicated search teams, supported by a technical team comprising veterinarians, biologists, and animal caretakers, were deployed to monitor the safari area and track the lion," the release said.

Advanced monitoring tools, including thermal and visual drone cameras, as well as more than ten camera traps, were deployed in the safari area to track the lion’s movements.

In addition, animal feed and water were placed at multiple locations inside the safari to ensure his care.

"In all efforts, we are pleased to inform that Sheryaar safely returned to the safari night shelter on his own today at 4.30 pm. Such behaviour is considered normal among young male lions as they adapt to new surroundings before settling back into their routine," zoo director T Ritto Cyriac said in the statement. PTI JSP SSK