Missing woman found buried on land surrounding her house in Kerala

Alappuzha, Apr 22 (PTI) Kerala police on Monday recovered mortal remains suspected to be of a missing woman, which were found buried within the plot of land that her house stands on.

Police said that Rosamma, 60, a resident of Alappuzha North, was missing since April 18. Her brother Benny has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

Police said Rosamma, a widow, was planning to remarry next month, but her family members, including Benny, were against the decision.

"He is suspected to have hit her in a fit of rage during an argument in this connection, leading to her death," the police told PTI. He allegedly confessed this to a few local residents, following which police took him into custody A search had been underway for the woman for the past few days. PTI RRT RRT ANE