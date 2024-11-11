Missing woman found dead in lake in Thane

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman who had gone missing was found dead in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, an official from Badlapur East police station said.

The woman, who was married, went missing from her house at Kharvai Naka in Badlapur on November 8.

Her husband later lodged a missing complaint with police.

On November 9, some locals spotted a body floating in the lake near the woman's house and alerted the police, the official said.

The body was later fished out and the deceased was identified as Anita Pandey, he said.

The police subsequently sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. PTI COR GK