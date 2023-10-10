Missing woman found dead in well in Latur district

Latur, Oct 10 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman reported missing from her home was found dead in a well at a village in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Archana Satyawan Tarode was found in a well in Kajalhipparga village on Monday, three days after she went missing from her house in Vilegaon in Ahmedpur tehsil, an official said.

The woman had stepped out of her house on the evening of October 6 without informing her family and never returned, he said.

The woman's husband reported her missing on Sunday, following which the police launched a search and found the body in a well, the official said. PTI COR ARU