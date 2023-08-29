Missing woman found 'murdered' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) A 38-year old woman, who had gone missing last week was allegedly murdered and her body was found in a decomposed state in the Nanakramguda area here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan directed for a comprehensive report regarding the incident from the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, within 48 hours, a communique from the Raj Bhavan said.

The woman, who was married and was a labourer, was missing since August 25 and a complaint was filed at Gachibowli police station on August 27 and a missing case was registered, a police official said.

A woman's body was found in the cellar of the under-construction building on Tuesday morning and after checking her identification was established and she was found to be the missing woman, the official said.

Asked about reports in a section of media that the woman was sexually assaulted and murdered and if the police suspected it to be a case of rape and murder, the official said it can be confirmed only after the autopsy (PME) report.

Further investigations were on, the official added. PTI VVK SS