Missing woman from Kerala found dead

Kozhikode (Ker), Nov 13 (PTI) A middle-aged woman who had gone missing from her hometown in this north Kerala district a week ago has been found dead, police said here on Monday.

She was allegedly murdered by two people.

The victim's body, in a composed state, was recovered from the Nadukani area on Monday.

Launching the probe, the police have taken a Malappuram resident into custody. They said efforts are underway to nab his accomplice.

The family of the deceased woman claimed she had been carrying around 17 sovereigns of gold and around Rs three lakh when she went missing.

"While investigating the missing case of Sainaba, registered in the Kasaba police station, police found that she was murdered. We reached Nadukani Churam to recover the body. It was found in a decomposed state. A Malappuram resident is under custody," a senior police official said.

The Kasaba police said that a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the actual cause of death.

The investigation is currently focused on unravelling the reasons behind the abduction and subsequent murder. PTI RRT RRT ANE