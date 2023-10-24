Missing woman's body found buried in field in UP's Siddharthnagar

Siddharthnagar (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) The body of a 60-year-old woman who went missing six days ago was found buried in a field on the outskirts of a village here on Tuesday, police said.

The matter came to light after villagers who grazed their goats in the nearby fields complained of a foul smell emanating from a particular spot, Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said.

On being informed, the police team dug up the place and found the missing woman's body buried there, they added.

The victim has been identified as Koili Devi, a widow who resided in Bhadhahi village in the Bansi Kotwali area, Siddharth said.

Devi went missing from her home on the intervening night of October 18 and 19, the police said.

The deceased's son, who works elsewhere, told the police that he came home on October 19 after being informed about his mother's disappearance and filed a missing complaint, they added.

The family members have named four persons as suspects in the complaint, the ASP said.

Devi's family alleged she was murdered as she had come to know about the illicit relationship of some people in the village, he added.

Police are looking into all aspects of the case and appropriate action will be taken accordingly, he added. PTI COR SAB RPA