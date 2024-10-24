Missing woman's body found buried in Rohtak field

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) The body of a woman who had gone missing from Delhi's Nangloi was found buried in a field in Madina in Rohtak district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Bahu Akbarpur Police Station SHO Prakash Chand said the body was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

"A police team from Nangloi came with two accused, at whose instance the place where the body had been buried was identified," the SHO told PTI.

The body was recovered in presence of Rohtak police and was later taken for postmortem by Delhi Police, he added. PTI SUN VN VN