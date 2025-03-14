Missing woman's body recovered from bush in Jamshedpur

New Update
Jamshedpur, Mar 14 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old woman, who went missing on Tuesday, was recovered in Tupudang area in East Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.
The locals spotted the woman’s body in a bush and informed the police on Thursday night, they said.
She has been identified as Pushpa Bhumij.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder as the body bears injury marks, a police officer said.
A case was registered in this regard, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.
Investigation is underway. PTI BS RBT