Missing woman's body recovered from bush in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Mar 14 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old woman, who went missing on Tuesday, was recovered in Tupudang area in East Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

The locals spotted the woman’s body in a bush and informed the police on Thursday night, they said.

She has been identified as Pushpa Bhumij.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder as the body bears injury marks, a police officer said.

A case was registered in this regard, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Investigation is underway. PTI BS RBT