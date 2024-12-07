Missing young woman's body found in Bengal's Basirhat, murder suspected

Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) The body of a young woman, suspected to have been murdered, was found in a pond in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The body of the 18-year-old, who was missing for three days, bore injury marks and was sent for post-mortem.

"We suspect she was murdered. The autopsy will shed more light if she was tortured," he added.

The body was found at Ghoshpur in Basirhat area.

Tagging the National Commission for Women (NCW) X handle, NCW member Archana Majumdar said, "A tribal girl's body was found in a pond at Ghoshpur, Sandeshkhali West Bengal. Missing since December 4, her body was found on December 7 with clear signs of assault." "Justice must prevail @NCWIndia," she said. PTI SUS NN