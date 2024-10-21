Mission Karmayogi will help bureaucrats in performing diverse range of works: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said Mission Karmayogi will help bureaucrats in performing a diverse range of works in different ministries.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building or Mission Karmayogi was launched in September 2020 to foster civil servants' capacity building. It also envisions a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a global perspective.

Addressing an event, Singh emphasised Mission Karmayogi underlines a paradigm shift from "Rule" to "Role" and focuses on ensuring civil servants are not bound by rules but by responsibilities.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that Mission Karmayogi has led to the development of a new culture in governance which is responsive, dynamic and allied with contemporary India.

He further outlined that Mission Karmayogi will help bureaucrats in performing the diverse range of works in government in different ministries, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The cycle of regular learning will help in creating a vast, agile and responsive workforce as country marches towards its goal of "Viksit Bharat", the minister said.

Singh said that given the needs of changing times, one should be continuously engaging in the learning processes.

"This will carry much significance for the bureaucrats who will be at the forefront of Viksit Bharat 2047," he said, while addressing Karmayogi Saptah 'Samuhik Charcha'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 19 launched Karmayogi Saptah -- National Learning Week -- at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

Singh said the aim of the ‘Samuhik Charcha’ for the officers of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions is to facilitate and entrench learning on a chosen theme by bringing officers across departments within the ministry together.

The 'Samuhik Charcha' is designed to enable officers to contemplate and exchange ideas on a chosen theme derived from a webinar that comprises part of the 'National Learning Week' programme, the statement said. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR