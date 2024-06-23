'Mission Sahyog' launched in Patiala to fight drugs menace: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Sunday launched the 'Mission Sahyog' initiative in Patiala to enhance coordination with the public in the fight against drugs.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said the mission provides a dynamic platform for the police-public coordination committee to engage in activities that foster cooperation and collective action.

"The initiative underscores the importance of community involvement in addressing this critical challenge and seeks to harness the collective strength of the police force and the public to create a drugs-free environment," he added.

The DIG said the mission is not just a programme but a movement that aims to bring together the police and the public in a united front against drugs.

"We believe that with strong community involvement, we can make significant strides in our mission," he said.

Accompanied by Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma, Bhullar held a meeting with the committee members -- also called "police sahyogi" -- comprising sarpanches of various villages and other dedicated community enthusiasts in the presence of stakeholders such as sub-divisional police officers and station house officers.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy -- enforcement, de-addiction and prevention -- to root out drugs from the state.

Sharma said a comprehensive 360-degree feedback session was organised during the meeting, allowing the stakeholders to share their insights and suggestions.

The mission and vision of 'Mission Sahyog' have been articulated, emphasising a collaborative approach in which every member of the community plays a vital role in its success, he added.

The SSP said a feedback system is already in place in Patiala and anyone is free to provide information to the police.

"Those providing any kind of information or tip will be kept confidential," he said and added that the Patiala police will also reward the person if their information leads to any drugs recovery. PTI CHS SZM