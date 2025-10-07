Mission Shakti 5.0: UP Police seizes 3,654 vehicles, arrests 450 in statewide drive

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has removed 9,488 black films, 2,817 pressure horns, and 1,087 modified lights from various vehicles in the state between September 22 and October 1 under Mission Shakti 5.0 initiative aimed at strengthening women’s safety, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Besides, 3,654 vehicles were seized and 1,93,829 were challaned for traffic rule violations during the period, the statement said.

A total of 251 cases were registered and 450 individuals arrested for violating traffic norms as the statewide special drive was launched on September 22, according to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Padmaja Chauhan, the nodal officer for Mission Shakti 5.0.

The campaign is currently underway across the state.

Between September 22 and October 1, police teams checked over 8.5 lakh vehicles across 71,473 locations, the statement said.

Senior officers, including ADGPs, DIGs, commissioners of police, SSPs, SPs, circle officers, and SHOs actively participated in the drive and conducted extensive foot patrols to enhance public safety, it said.

According to ADGP Chauhan, the campaign has yielded significant results.

So far, 24,457 police officers and personnel have checked 8,50,182 vehicles, resulting in the removal of 9,488 black films, 2,817 pressure horns, and 1,087 modified lights. The initiative focuses on preventing road crimes and ensuring the safety of women, the officer said.

Strict action was also taken against vehicles displaying unauthorized words related to caste or official designations, with 14,504 such cases identified. Also, 3,38,305 individuals were issued warnings during the campaign, the statement said.

The ADGP said that 1,93,829 vehicles were challaned for traffic rule violations, and 3,654 vehicles were seized.

Firm action was also taken against stunt performers as a total of 770 such cases were registered and 263 stuntmen arrested. Besides, 31,609 vehicles were challaned and 1,388 were seized.

This drive involved 21,324 police officers and personnel, the statement said.

To further enhance women's safety in public spaces, the police conducted foot patrols at 57,265 locations across the state.

During these patrols, 7,44,482 individuals were checked, while PRV teams conducted patrols at 52,039 locations, the statement said. PTI NAV KVK KVK