Mission Shakti centres lead to 34 pc drop in rape cases in UP: Police data

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) Cases of rape in Uttar Pradesh have declined by nearly 34 per cent and incidents of kidnapping of women and girls by about 17 per cent in the three months following the establishment of Mission Shakti centres at police stations across the state, according to data reviewed by Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna.

The DGP, while reviewing the functioning of Mission Shakti centres through video conferencing on Friday, compared women-related crime data from three months before the centres were set up (June 16 to September 15) and three months after their establishment (September 16 to December 15), the police said in a statement.

The review showed a 33.92 per cent reduction in rape cases statewide, with the highest decline of 76.92 per cent recorded in Barabanki district. Cases of kidnapping of women and girls fell by 17.03 per cent, with Amethi reporting the maximum drop of 42.61 per cent.

Similarly, cases of dowry death declined by 12.96 per cent, with Balrampur registering an 80 per cent reduction, while domestic violence cases saw a fall of 9.54 per cent, the highest being 35.90 per cent in Shravasti, the statement said.

Mission Shakti was launched in October 2020 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure women's safety, dignity and self-reliance. Initially, women help desks were set up in all police stations in 2020. On the chief minister's directions, these were upgraded into Mission Shakti centres in every police station in September 2025.

The police said the Mission Shakti centres function as a single point of support for women, providing psychological, social, legal and institutional assistance from the filing of a complaint till completion of the judicial process.

During the feedback session, senior officers said the centres have helped reduce complaints and resolve disputes through counselling and dialogue, drawing positive public response.

The DGP emphasised a "whole of government approach" to Mission Shakti and said better coordination, data-based evaluation and sharing of best practices would further strengthen the initiative.

He described the Mission Shakti centres as a strong beginning and said effective implementation could prove to be a "game-changer" for grassroots policing and women's safety in the state. PTI KIS NB NB