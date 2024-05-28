Mist cooling system at Nagpur railway station brings relief to passengers in sweltering heat

Nagpur, May 28 (PTI) The Central Railway has installed a state-of-the-art mist cooling system at three platforms at Nagpur station to help passengers beat the scorching summer heat. This innovative solution aims to enhance passenger comfort during the hottest months, from April to June, when temperatures soar above 45 degrees Celsius in Nagpur, an official release stated.

The new mist cooling system was installed recently on platform numbers 1, 2, and 3.

"This system reduces the ambient temperature by an impressive 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, providing much-needed relief to passengers. This cooling effect is achieved through the evaporation of water dispersed by nozzles strategically placed around the platforms," it said. PTI CLS NSK