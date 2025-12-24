Mist spray systems to be installed on buildings in city instead of heavy anti-smog guns: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the government is planning to amend existing rules and will soon permit installation of mist spray systems in place of anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings.

Gupta said it has been observed that anti-smog guns installed on high-rise buildings are not only inconvenient but also ineffective in controlling pollution, according to a statement issued here.

These machines are extremely heavy, operate in a single direction, and consume large quantities of water.

At present, 148 anti-smog guns are operational in large commercial complexes, malls, hotels and office buildings (G+5 and above) across the capital, the statement noted.

Gupta said the government is now mulling amendment to the existing rules and will soon permit installation of mist spray systems in place of anti-smog guns.

The chief minister noted that mist spray systems are already functioning effectively in several areas of Delhi.

These systems spray water in all directions, can be installed in multiple units on a building, are lighter in weight, consume less water, and are environmentally friendly, benefiting nearby trees and vegetation, the statement said.

Supta also shared that surplus drivers of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have been deployed to curb air pollution caused by vehicular emissions, and are also conducting Pollution Under Control (PUC) checks at petrol pumps.

She said while strict action is being taken against polluting vehicles, measures are also being implemented to prevent traffic congestion on city roads.

On a temporary basis, 600 surplus DTC drivers have been made available to the Delhi Traffic Police to manage vehicular traffic and assist in easing congestion across the capital.

In addition, at 500 petrol pumps across Delhi, two DTC drivers per shift are deployed round-the-clock in three shifts (a total of 3,000 personnel) to conduct PUC checks and prevent polluting vehicles from refuelling, the statement said.

The chief minister said owing to increased vigilance, licences of 27 PUC centres, found negligent during inspections, have been suspended.

The chief minister said the Delhi government is implementing both immediate and long-term measures to effectively control pollution in the national capital, with the objective of permanently mitigating the pollution crisis, according to the statement.