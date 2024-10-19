Mistaken for leopard, wild cat causes panic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) The sight of a wild cat mistakenly identified as a leopard created panic among residents at Miyapur here, police said on Saturday.

Forest personnel made efforts to capture the animal, though its identity was confirmed later, they said.

The workers at a construction site at Miyapur spotted the animal on Friday evening and mistook it for a leopard. A video of the animal went viral.

Forest officials found that the animal was a wild cat after looking at its pugmarks, police added. PTI SJR SJR KH