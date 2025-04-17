'Mistaken identity' leads to patient's father getting nearly operated upon at Kota Medical College

Kota (Raj), Apr 17 (PTI) In an alleged case of medical negligence, doctors at the Kota Medical College made a surgical incision on the arm of a 60-year-old man, having him confused with a patient scheduled for a bypass surgery.

The alleged incident took place on April 12, prompting the hospital principal to order a probe.

Jagdish Panchal, a resident of Atru in Baran district, had accompanied his 30-year-old son Manish to the hospital after he sustained injuries in an accident.

While Manish was undergoing surgery on Saturday morning, his father waited outside the operation theatre.

According to hospital sources, there was a patient named Jagdish who was to undergo a bypass surgery and when his name was called out, Manish’s father went inside the operation theatre.

Jagdish, who has trouble speaking due to partial paralysis, was reportedly administered anaesthesia while the doctors made an incision on his left arm. It was then that the doctors realised that he was not the patient scheduled for the surgery, the sources said.

“When I was taken out after the surgery, I found my father missing. Later, I found that he had some stitches despite being in perfect health,” Manish told PTI.

Kota Medical College principal Dr Sangeeta Saxena said the matter is being probed.

“As soon as it was brought to my knowledge, I directed the superintendent to form a three-member committee to probe the allegation. The committee will submit its report within 72 hours,” Saxena told PTI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the alleged incident and slammed the ruling BJP for the “poor management” of government hospitals in the state.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gehlot said, “During the Congress rule, Rajasthan had the best health model in the country. Now, every day we get news related to the medical field that leaves us embarrassed. There are no medicines in government hospitals, nor is treatment being done properly.

“There are even reports in the media that somewhere the surgery of a patient’s father was done,” Gehlot said, referring to the incident in Kota.

Former Rajasthan minister and Congress MLA from Kota-North, Shanti Dhariwal, too, condemned the incident and demanded financial compensation for the father-son duo. PTI COR RHL