Mistakes that hurt countrymen should not happen: Rajnath Singh to troops

Rajouri/Jammu: In an apparent reference to three civilians being found dead after being detained for questioning by army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said troops keep the country safe, but sometimes such mistakes do take place, which should not happen.

It is the responsibility of the troops to win the hearts of the people while performing their duty towards the security of the nation, said Singh, who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day to review the security situation.

"You are the guardians of the country. Apart from the responsibility toward security of the country, winning the hearts of the citizens is also a big responsibility on your shoulders. You are making efforts in this direction as well, but sometimes there does happen a mistake (chook). Such mistakes, that may hurt any citizen of the country, should not happen," Singh told troops during an interaction with them in Rajouri.

Singh is on a day-long visit to Rajouri and Jammu comes following a terrorist ambush in Poonch.

The minister's statement comes amid an outrage over the killing of three civilians in Poonch district on December 22 allegedly after they were picked up by the security forces for questioning in connection with an ambush on two army vehicles that had left four soldiers dead a day earlier.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action on the matter has been initiated.

The army has ordered a "thorough internal investigation" into the civilian deaths and said it is committed to extending full support and cooperation to investigators.

Singh said that to win a war and finish terrorism, you need to win the hearts of the people. "We will win any type of war and we will finish off terrorism as well, but at the same time we have to win the hearts of the people – and it is a big responsibility on your shoulders." He said that the Indian army is not considered to be an ordinary army in the world now.

"The people believe that the Indian army has become more powerful than it was in the past. It has become well-equipped compared to the past. The security of the country is in your hands," the minister told the troops.